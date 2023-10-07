Lauren Rogers Museum of Art hosts 31st annual Heritage Arts Festival

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The lawn of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art was crammed with arts, crafts and activities through midday Saturday .

Oh, and free pizza.

LRMA hosted its 31st annual Heritage Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The activities meshed with the museum’s current exhibit, “Van Gogh For All.”

“Our goal is to just have families from all over Laurel, Jones County and the surrounding areas come to the museum and experience arts and fun and get comfortable with the museum and take their hand in creating something all their own,” LMRA Curator of Education Hillary Steinwinder said. “And this year, to come inside the museum and experience the ‘Van Gogh for All’ exhibition.”

The “Van Gogh for All” exhibit runs until Nov. 5.

