Hattiesburg woman arrested, charged with felony child abuse

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 44-year-old Hattiesburg woman was arrested Friday and charged with felony child abuse.

Holly DeLoach was arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department officers and officially charged with “felonious abuse and/or battering of a child.”

It was not clear whether a second entry, “child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm, intentional,” was a second charge or amplification of the initial one.

According to the inmate roster at the Forrest County Jail, DeLoach was arrested and charged on the same day the crime occurred.

