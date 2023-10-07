Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg woman arrested, charged with felony child abuse

A Hattiesburg woman was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.
A Hattiesburg woman was arrested and charged with felony child abuse.(Timothy Doherty | Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 44-year-old Hattiesburg woman was arrested Friday and charged with felony child abuse.

Holly DeLoach was arrested by Hattiesburg Police Department officers and officially charged with “felonious abuse and/or battering of a child.”

It was not clear whether a second entry, “child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm, intentional,” was a second charge or amplification of the initial one.

According to the inmate roster at the Forrest County Jail, DeLoach was arrested and charged on the same day the crime occurred.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
-
Laurel drug bust nets cash, guns and crack cocaine
According to shop owner Bucky Lott, a large rock was thrown into the front entrance door of the...
4 suspects wanted after 19 firearms stolen from Petal pawn shop
Ladarious Fenderson, 29, of Laurel.
Laurel man charged with 4 counts of drive-by shooting
The 27,000 sq. ft. metal building at Farm Systems Inc. reportedly contained highly combustible...
Explosive fire in Jones Co. takes more than 7 hours, dozens of firefighters to contain

Latest News

Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 7
Gametime!
Gametime! - Week 7
Two people were injured, one critically, in a single-vehicle accident in Jones County Friday...
2 injured in single-vehicle accident Friday night in Jones County
6pm Headlines 10/6
6pm Headlines 10/6