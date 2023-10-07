Hannah’s Saturday Night Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be partly clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the 40′s and 50′s. There is no chance for rain tonight.

On Sunday, temperatures will rise into the mid 70′s and skies be mostly cloudy. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the mid to high 40′s for overnight lows.

Monday temperatures will rise into the low 80′s across the area. We will be mostly sunny throughout the day and there is no chance of rain.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures into the low 80′s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the mid 70′s. There is a 20% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be into the low 60′s.

