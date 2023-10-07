Gametime! - Week 7

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The intensity ramps up each week in the Pine Belt as region play continues. Here’s a look at all the high school football scores from around the area:

  • Sumrall (21) Purvis (13)
  • Columbia (49) FCAHS (8)
  • Oak Grove (45) Meridian (35)
  • Laurel (14) Stone (12)
  • Wayne County (37) East Central (14)
  • Sacred Heart (41) Salem (6)
  • Heidelberg (56) North Forrest (14)
  • Jefferson Davis County (41) Crystal Springs (7)
  • Lumberton (14) East Marion (8)
  • Bay Springs (44) Clarkdale (20)
  • Stringer (26) Southeast Lauderdale (20) – OT
  • West Marion (40) St. Patrick (7)
  • Columbia Academy (14) St. Aloysius (0)
  • Wayne Academy (37) Sylva-Bay Academy (7)
  • Mize (35) Collins (28)
  • West Lauderdale (35) Taylorsville (24)
  • Jackson Prep (49) PCS (0)
  • Scott Central (24) Seminary (14)
  • Hazlehurst (22) Magee (19)
  • St. Stanislaus (23) Tylertown (6)
  • Forest Hill (30) Pearl River Central (27)
  • Picayune (51) Pascagoula (14)
  • Raleigh (54) Puckett (12)
  • George County (48) Long Beach (7)
  • Quitman (46) Northeast Jones (7)
  • West Jones (2) Terry (0) – Thursday
  • Poplarville (31) Pass Christian (23) – Thursday
  • Brandon (54) Petal (17) – Thursday
  • Jackson Provine (18) South Jones (7) – Thursday

