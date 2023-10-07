Gametime! - Week 7

The intensity ramps up each week in the Pine Belt as region play continues. Here’s a look at all the high school football scores from around the area:

Sumrall (21) Purvis (13)

Columbia (49) FCAHS (8)

Oak Grove (45) Meridian (35)

Laurel (14) Stone (12)

Wayne County (37) East Central (14)

Sacred Heart (41) Salem (6)

Heidelberg (56) North Forrest (14)

Jefferson Davis County (41) Crystal Springs (7)

Lumberton (14) East Marion (8)

Bay Springs (44) Clarkdale (20)

Stringer (26) Southeast Lauderdale (20) – OT

West Marion (40) St. Patrick (7)

Columbia Academy (14) St. Aloysius (0)

Wayne Academy (37) Sylva-Bay Academy (7)

Mize (35) Collins (28)

West Lauderdale (35) Taylorsville (24)

Jackson Prep (49) PCS (0)

Scott Central (24) Seminary (14)

Hazlehurst (22) Magee (19)

St. Stanislaus (23) Tylertown (6)

Forest Hill (30) Pearl River Central (27)

Picayune (51) Pascagoula (14)

Raleigh (54) Puckett (12)

George County (48) Long Beach (7)

Quitman (46) Northeast Jones (7)

West Jones (2) Terry (0) – Thursday

Poplarville (31) Pass Christian (23) – Thursday

Brandon (54) Petal (17) – Thursday

Jackson Provine (18) South Jones (7) – Thursday

