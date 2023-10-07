Gametime! - Week 7
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The intensity ramps up each week in the Pine Belt as region play continues. Here’s a look at all the high school football scores from around the area:
- Sumrall (21) Purvis (13)
- Columbia (49) FCAHS (8)
- Oak Grove (45) Meridian (35)
- Laurel (14) Stone (12)
- Wayne County (37) East Central (14)
- Sacred Heart (41) Salem (6)
- Heidelberg (56) North Forrest (14)
- Jefferson Davis County (41) Crystal Springs (7)
- Lumberton (14) East Marion (8)
- Bay Springs (44) Clarkdale (20)
- Stringer (26) Southeast Lauderdale (20) – OT
- West Marion (40) St. Patrick (7)
- Columbia Academy (14) St. Aloysius (0)
- Wayne Academy (37) Sylva-Bay Academy (7)
- Mize (35) Collins (28)
- West Lauderdale (35) Taylorsville (24)
- Jackson Prep (49) PCS (0)
- Scott Central (24) Seminary (14)
- Hazlehurst (22) Magee (19)
- St. Stanislaus (23) Tylertown (6)
- Forest Hill (30) Pearl River Central (27)
- Picayune (51) Pascagoula (14)
- Raleigh (54) Puckett (12)
- George County (48) Long Beach (7)
- Quitman (46) Northeast Jones (7)
- West Jones (2) Terry (0) – Thursday
- Poplarville (31) Pass Christian (23) – Thursday
- Brandon (54) Petal (17) – Thursday
- Jackson Provine (18) South Jones (7) – Thursday
