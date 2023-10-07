Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Forrest General Hospital kicks off United Way Payroll Campaign

United Way
United Way(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Employees at Forrest General Hospital got to meet Friday with the different organizations from around the Pine Belt acting as partners with the United Way of Southeast Mississippi.

United Way said that the goal of Friday’s event was so nobody who was donating money to the United Way Payroll Campaign would have no questions as to where the money was going.

“We’d never want anyone to give to us and have any question that the money that they donate through the United Way Payroll Campaign is not going where we tell them it’s going to go and doing what we tell them that we want it to do” said Tracie Fowler, United Way of Southeast Mississippi chief executive officer.

Forrest Health said it was happy to be a part of this campaign once again.

“Making sure that we’re supporting essential community resources is of paramount importance to everybody who works here for the organization,” said Colleen Munkel, Forrest Health 2023 United Way Employee Campaign chair.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
-
Laurel drug bust nets cash, guns and crack cocaine
According to shop owner Bucky Lott, a large rock was thrown into the front entrance door of the...
4 suspects wanted after 19 firearms stolen from Petal pawn shop
Ladarious Fenderson, 29, of Laurel.
Laurel man charged with 4 counts of drive-by shooting
Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr., 20, of Gulfport.
HPD seeking Gulfport man on active arrest warrant

Latest News

Investigation underway on Petal pawn shop robbery.
Petal pawn shop 'smash-and-grab' under investigation
Fire damages Vernon Dahmer Park pavilion.
Fire damages Vernon Dahmer Park pavilion
Cadets in the Youth Challenge Academy work on a historic site at Camp Shelby as part of...
Shelby archaeologists, Youth Challenge cadets celebrate National Public Lands Day
-
2023 Miss. general election: Upcoming deadlines & Pine Belt sample ballots