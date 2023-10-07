Forrest General Hospital kicks off United Way Payroll Campaign

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Employees at Forrest General Hospital got to meet Friday with the different organizations from around the Pine Belt acting as partners with the United Way of Southeast Mississippi.

United Way said that the goal of Friday’s event was so nobody who was donating money to the United Way Payroll Campaign would have no questions as to where the money was going.

“We’d never want anyone to give to us and have any question that the money that they donate through the United Way Payroll Campaign is not going where we tell them it’s going to go and doing what we tell them that we want it to do” said Tracie Fowler, United Way of Southeast Mississippi chief executive officer.

Forrest Health said it was happy to be a part of this campaign once again.

“Making sure that we’re supporting essential community resources is of paramount importance to everybody who works here for the organization,” said Colleen Munkel, Forrest Health 2023 United Way Employee Campaign chair.

