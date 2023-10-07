Win Stuff
Bus monitor accused of repeatedly assaulting boy with autism

A bus monitor is accused of repeatedly beating a nonverbal child with autism on a bus.
By WCVB staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METHUEN, Mass. (WCVB) – A Massachusetts bus monitor is accused of repeatedly beating a nonverbal child with autism.

Nancy Vasquez was arrested, arraigned and charged this week with assault and battery on a disabled person.

The 56-year-old was later released and placed under house arrest.

The bus driver, 38-year-old Marlene Cruz, was also charged in the case. She is accused of permitting the alleged abuse to take place.

Investigators said the bus was equipped with a camera, which caught the alleged abuse.

Until last week, Vasquez worked as a monitor for the private company NRT Bus on a van.

Prosecutors said she repeatedly abused the 10-year-old nonverbal boy with autism.

“She hits him with a sandal. She hits him with her cellphone multiple times. She pinches him. She twists his arm. She continuously smacks him in the face,” the prosecutor described in court.

The boy’s family became suspicious after he started appearing afraid to get in the van, so they asked the company to check the vehicle’s surveillance video.

Investigators said it showed Vasquez beating the boy every day during the entire one-hour ride.

According to prosecutors, the boy clapped his hands together to try to communicate for her to stop.

“She hits him over the fact that he touches his face or he touches his boogers, that he looks at her, that he wants to hold her hand,” the prosecutor added.

Vasquez’s attorney Darya Ferrari pointed out she has no criminal record and no complaints during her four years working for NRT Bus.

In fact, Ferrari said another family called Vasquez a “godsend.”

“Nancy is a loving and caring mother who lacked appropriate training and was way over her head,” Ferrari said.

Vasquez has since been fired and the boy’s father, Anthony Amero Sr., said he continues to go to school now with a teacher riding along.

“He’s still a little skittish in the morning to get on the bus,” Amero Sr. said.

Vasquez must wear a GPS device and cannot have contact with the victim, other children or people with special needs.

She is due back in court on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

