2 injured in single-vehicle accident Friday night in Jones County

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday night, including one who was airlifted from the accident scene in Jones County in critical condition.

The Jones County Fire Council said first responders from Glade, Rustin and Powers volunteer fore departments responded to a call about 6:30 Friday regarding a one-vehicle rollover near 388 Antioch Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found two occupants, with the passenger appearing to have critical injuries and entrapped.

Immediately after the collision and as nearby residents converged on the scene, a small fire erupted near the hood of the vehicle, Jones County Fire Council said.

Bystanders extinguished the fire and assisted the driver out of the vehicle prior to emergency crews’ arrival, the council said.

Firefighters assisted with immediate emergency care and traffic control.

Fire personnel worked for 52 minutes extricating the passenger with several pieces of hydraulic equipment.

The vehicle is believed to have been traveling north on Antioch Drive when it struck a tree and came to rest facing south, with the tree lodged in the center of the Nissan 350 Z.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Emserv personnel also were on scene.

Emserv transported the driver to the hospital by ground ambulance. Firefighters set up a landing zone for Rescue 7 helicopter in a field behind 388 Antioch Drive and the passenger was transported by air ambulance to the hospital.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.