Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Woman goes into labor during Dallas Cowboys football game

A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas...
A couple says their daughter decided to arrive three weeks early while they were at the Dallas Cowboys football game.(Haley & Tyler Waterman/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (Gray News/TMX) - A Texas couple went to last Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys football game as a house divided, but they left with someone they can all root for.

Haley and Tyler Waterman said they went to the Cowboys game with the New England Patriots in town as fans of both teams.

The Watermans said they have ties to the Cowboys and the Patriots, as Haley is a die-hard Cowboys fan and Tyler is a Patriots fan from Massachusetts.

And their game day experience was made even more special with a mid-game surprise.

Haley Waterman said while cheering during the game her water broke and spectators realized she was going into labor.

First responders brought the mother-to-be to the hospital and Delaney Waterman was born early Monday morning.

The Watermans said Delaney was three weeks early but healthy at 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

“Delaney is perfect & healthy!” the couple shared. “We are over the moon with our newest best friend.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
-
Laurel drug bust nets cash, guns and crack cocaine
Ladarious Fenderson, 29, of Laurel.
Laurel man charged with 4 counts of drive-by shooting
Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr., 20, of Gulfport.
HPD seeking Gulfport man on active arrest warrant
(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Famous country music artist to perform at the Mississippi State Fair

Latest News

-
2023 Miss. general election: Upcoming deadlines & Pine Belt sample ballots
In this image from the body-worn camera of a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer,...
Man who attacked Capitol with tomahawk and now promotes Jan. 6 merchandise gets 7 years in prison
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, listens as former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning...
Election denier and ‘MyPillow Guy’ Mike Lindell confirms he’s out of money, can’t pay legal bills
United States' Simone Biles competes on the beam during Women's Qualifications at the Artistic...
Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds