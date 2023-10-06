Wayne County sample ballot for 2023 Miss. general election
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s 2023 general election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Here is a sample ballot for the 2023 general election in Wayne County.
Wayne County - Sample Ballot by WDAM Staff on Scribd
For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or the Y’all Vote website.
