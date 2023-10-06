Win Stuff
USM history students present mock exhibition proposals for new military vehicle museum

By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some University of Southern Mississippi students unveiled some special proposals Thursday that could help in the development of a new museum in the Hub City.

Students in a history class on museum studies made mock exhibition proposals for ways to display vehicles that will be part of the upcoming Moeller Military Vehicle Museum.

That facility will be located in the Hub City’s Sixth Street Museum District.

“They did outstanding research,” said , I actually learned some things I did not know,” said Vanessa Molden, Sixth Street Museum District operations and education supervisor. “So, that will save us a lot of time and leg work and we can move on to other elements of the construction of the museum.”

As part of their research, students recently toured the African-American Military History Museum.

Four groups of students worked on four separate exhibition proposals.

“I feel like we did good research and we had an idea that is workable and our proposals were realistic,” said Kyle Simpson, a senior from Brandon who worked on the proposal project.

The vehicles in the mock exhibition project included a World War Two amphibious truck and a Vietnam War-era ambulance.

