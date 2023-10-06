Win Stuff
USM celebrates Joe Paul inauguration at Spirit Park

Joe Paul inauguration celebrated at Spirit Park
By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After the official ceremony inaugurating Dr. Joe Paul as president of the University of Southern Mississippi, the celebration moved outside to Spirirt Park.

Hundreds of faculty, students, alumni and friends came out to celebrate.

Laura Laughlin, USM’s executive director of student life, said Thursday was a special day for the university.

“I guess, simply put, I can say joyful,” Laughlin said. “Lots of folks are so excited and really looking forward to the future of the institution led by the one and only Joe Paul.

“And, I think that it’s just been an incredible day for him, and I know that he is taking it all in based on what I’ve seen (Thursday).”

