Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Shelby archaeologists, Youth Challenge cadets celebrate National Public Lands Day

Cadets in the Youth Challenge Academy work on a historic site at Camp Shelby as part of...
Cadets in the Youth Challenge Academy work on a historic site at Camp Shelby as part of National Public Lands Day.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some state archaeologists and cadets with the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program teamed up Friday to help preserve a historic site at Camp Shelby.

The two groups worked together to prepare a World War Two recreation area for use as a public park.

“I think that our nation’s history is very important to us and we should honor our history,” said Dallas Broom, a Youth Challenge cadet from Bude. “We’re working as hard as we can to preserve the area and we look forward to seeing it restored to its full natural beauty.”

Cadets shoveled dirt and removed debris from an area that once housed a service club, a theater, a post office and other facilities that were used by soldiers training at Camp Shelby from 1941-1945.

The work was all part of the post’s annual celebration of National Public Lands Day.

“It’s held every year around the nation by the National Environmental Education Foundation and what it does, it gives the public an opportunity to participate in the management of cultural and national resources of public lands, which (Camp Shelby) is,” said Brian Flynt, an archaeologist with the Mississippi National Guard.

The National Guard has received a $15,000 grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation to add several new historic markers and pollinator trees and shrubs to the park site.

Currently, there are four historic markers in that area.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
-
Laurel drug bust nets cash, guns and crack cocaine
According to shop owner Bucky Lott, a large rock was thrown into the front entrance door of the...
4 suspects wanted after 19 firearms stolen from Petal pawn shop
Ladarious Fenderson, 29, of Laurel.
Laurel man charged with 4 counts of drive-by shooting
Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr., 20, of Gulfport.
HPD seeking Gulfport man on active arrest warrant

Latest News

Joe Paul is inaugurated as the 11th president of USM Thursday.
Joe Paul inaugurated as 11th USM president
Students in USM's History 350 class present mock exhibition proposals for the upcoming Moeller...
USM history students present mock exhibition proposals for new military vehicle museum
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Oct. 5, 2023
Monster Mash Mud Run preview
Monster Mash Mud Run preview