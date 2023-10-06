Shelby archaeologists, Youth Challenge cadets celebrate National Public Lands Day

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Some state archaeologists and cadets with the National Guard’s Youth Challenge Program teamed up Friday to help preserve a historic site at Camp Shelby.

The two groups worked together to prepare a World War Two recreation area for use as a public park.

“I think that our nation’s history is very important to us and we should honor our history,” said Dallas Broom, a Youth Challenge cadet from Bude. “We’re working as hard as we can to preserve the area and we look forward to seeing it restored to its full natural beauty.”

Cadets shoveled dirt and removed debris from an area that once housed a service club, a theater, a post office and other facilities that were used by soldiers training at Camp Shelby from 1941-1945.

The work was all part of the post’s annual celebration of National Public Lands Day.

“It’s held every year around the nation by the National Environmental Education Foundation and what it does, it gives the public an opportunity to participate in the management of cultural and national resources of public lands, which (Camp Shelby) is,” said Brian Flynt, an archaeologist with the Mississippi National Guard.

The National Guard has received a $15,000 grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation to add several new historic markers and pollinator trees and shrubs to the park site.

Currently, there are four historic markers in that area.

