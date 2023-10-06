Win Stuff
Officials investigating fire that damaged Vernon Dahmer Park pavilion

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg police and fire departments need your help in an ongoing fire investigation.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a fire caused structural damage to the pavilion at Vernon Dahmer Park, located at 1000 Country Club Road, on Thursday afternoon.

If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, please contact HPD at (601)-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

