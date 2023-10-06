Win Stuff
Much cooler this weekend as our cold front finally arrives.

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie
Chief Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie(WDAM 7 News)
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT
This evening will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the mid to low 70s for those Friday night football games this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s.

This weekend will actually feel like Fall!! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 25 mph. We will see our first 40s of the season as lows will bottom out into the mid 40s Saturday Night.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 70s. Sunday Night will be chilly as lows bottom out into the mid 40s areawide.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the upper 70s for next Monday.

