Moselle man charged with sexual battery in Jones, Forrest counties

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Moselle man has been charged with sexual battery in Jones and Forrest counties.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s website, 45-year-old Brandon Brooks was arrested on Monday on two counts of sexual battery. His bond was set at $50,000, and he was shown as released on Thursday afternoon.

According to a court document filed in Jones County Circuit Court, the child was under the age of 18 during the time of the alleged incidents.

Brooks was also booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center on Thursday and charged with one count of sexual battery, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

This story may be updated when more information is provided.

