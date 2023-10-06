Win Stuff
LIST: Breast cancer awareness events in October

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month(Pexels)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to help spread awareness for this cause, some events are being held around the Pine Belt.

Here is a list of a few events around the area:

Oct. 7

  • Breast Cancer Awareness Sip-N-Paint in Taylorsville
  • Breast Cancer Awareness Ride in Smith County

Oct. 8

  • Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Breast Cancer Program in Buckatunna

Oct. 9

  • 10th Annual Pink Monday Celebration at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg
    • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oct. 17

  • Health and Benefits Fair: Breast Cancer Awareness at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg
    • 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This list will be updated and added upon when more event information is provided.

