LIST: Breast cancer awareness events in October
Updated: 16 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to help spread awareness for this cause, some events are being held around the Pine Belt.
Here is a list of a few events around the area:
Oct. 7
- Breast Cancer Awareness Sip-N-Paint in Taylorsville
- Breast Cancer Awareness Ride in Smith County
Oct. 8
- Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Breast Cancer Program in Buckatunna
Oct. 9
- 10th Annual Pink Monday Celebration at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg
- 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 17
- Health and Benefits Fair: Breast Cancer Awareness at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
This list will be updated and added upon when more event information is provided.
