LIST: Breast cancer awareness events in October

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to help spread awareness for this cause, some events are being held around the Pine Belt.

Here is a list of a few events around the area:

Oct. 7

Breast Cancer Awareness Sip-N-Paint in Taylorsville

Breast Cancer Awareness Ride in Smith County

Oct. 8

Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church Breast Cancer Program in Buckatunna

Oct. 9

10th Annual Pink Monday Celebration at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Oct. 17

Health and Benefits Fair: Breast Cancer Awareness at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center in Hattiesburg 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.



This list will be updated and added upon when more event information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.