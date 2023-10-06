Laurel man arrested on drug-related charges Thursday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is facing multiple drug-related charges in Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 42-year-old Darrett Cooley of Laurel was arrested by narcotics agents on Thursday on the following charges:

Aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church

Sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church.

JCSD said Cooley was found with 6.7 ounces of methamphetamine, one gram of cocaine and one ounce of marijuana.

- (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Narcotics agents also recovered a side-by-side ATV that was reported stolen in Grenada, which is still under investigation.

“Another great job by our narcotics agents in identifying Darrett Cooley as a trafficker and seller of illegal narcotics,” said Jones County Sherriff Joe Berlin. “We continue to press the fight against those selling these dangerous and potentially deadly drugs in Jones County.”

Cooley is currently incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

