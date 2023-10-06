Lamar County sample ballot for 2023 Miss. general election

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi’s 2023 general election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Here is a sample ballot for the 2023 general election in Lamar County.

For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website or the Y’all Vote website.

