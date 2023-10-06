Win Stuff
Jones County firefighters dealing with blaze at Farm Systems, Inc.

Farm Systems, Inc., on U.S. 84 west in Jones County caught fire Thursday evening.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES Co., Miss. (WDAM) - Multiple units from Jones County volunteer fire departments spent Thursday evening fighting a blaze at the Farm Systems, Inc., building on U.S. 84 west.

The Jones County Fire Council is asking motorists to avoid U.S. 84 near Meador Road, if possible.

This report will be updated as more details become available.

