Joe Paul inaugurated at 11th USM president

Joe Paul is inaugurated as the 11th president of USM Thursday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIEBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Joe Paul was inaugurated as the 11th president of the University of Southern Mississippi.

An inauguration ceremony, or investiture, was held Thursday afternoon at Bennett Auditorium on the USM campus.

Paul served for about four months as interim president, before being named president this past November.

“Today, I accept this position with humility, and all the positive energy and self sense of urgency that I can muster,” Paul said during the ceremony.

“It will take all of us, as I know. Together, we are mighty.”

Paul also had some good news to announce Thursday about fundraising at Southern Miss.

“I’m happy to announce today, with the securing of an anonymous endowment of $6 million earlier this week, that we have blown through the roof of our capital campaign goal,” Paul said.

“It was announced one year ago with a $150 million goal to be reached by by 2025 and so this week, two years early, we stand at $156 million and counting, so ‘To The Top’ for that.”

Paul received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from USM and his doctorate in administration of higher education from the University of Alabama.

Paul, a Bay St. Louis native, first came to USM as a freshman in 1971.

