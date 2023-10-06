Game of the Week: Sumrall at Purvis.

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The battle of Highway 589 is set for its 94th edition, when Sumrall High School meets Purvis High School in a cross-county battle.

Purvis is on the home side this season, looking for its first win against Sumrall since 2019.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Purvis.

“Our guys are excited.” said Purvis head coach Brad Hankins. “Anytime you’ve won ballgames like we’ve won, both plays on the last play of the game, it gives you a little extra energy.

“We’ve let the games (against Sumrall) get away from us the last three years. It means something to our community, just as much as it does to the Sumrall community. It’s a big ballgame.”

Sumrall has had a rough go lately. the Bobcats have dropped three of their last four games.

Looking to turn things around, Sumrall has been scouting their opponent heavily.

“Looking at Purvis right now they’re on a roll.” Sumrall head coach Shannon White said. “They’re 4-2, (and) have two really big wins in the last two weeks.

“We haven’t played well in a while. They’ve got momentum, we don’t. They’re a really good team right now, and we’re not. There’s some maturity and growing up that’s gotta happen. When you get put in a tough situation, you gotta respond to it.”

Both Hankins and White have been coaching against one another in the rivalry series for five seasons.

“Anytime you coach against Coach White, and all his coaches, they’re not gonna beat themselves.” Hankins said. “You’re gonna have to go out there and physically beat them. They’ll do anything in their power to make sure they handle their business.”

White said the past three seasons when his Bobcats scooped up wins against the Tornades won’t mean a thing when it comes to Friday night.

“Every game is different.” White explained. “Every game has it’s own story, and own emotion, and there’s competition and there’s rivalry there and it’s fun.

“Brad and I are good friends. We’re gonna get after them Friday night and they’re gonna get after us.”

