Federal complaint filed against Mississippi cosmetology school

From the United Sates Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal civil complaint alleges that a Mississippi barber school defrauded the United States Department of Veterans Affairs education assistance fund of more than $235,000.

Todd W. Gee, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi, announced Thursday that a complaint had been filed against April Tucker Beard and her barber school, April’s Mane Attraction, Inc., Academy, of Mss Point.

The complaint is seeking treble damages and penalties for defrauding the United States Department of Veterans Affairs’ Post-9/11 GI Bill education assistance program.

“The Post-9/11 GI Bill provides important educational and training opportunities to our nation’s veterans, which we must protect from fraud, waste, and abuse,” Gee said. “This office will continue to help safeguard the integrity of VA programs intended to benefit those who serve our nation.”

The Post-9/11 GI Bill program provides tuition and fee payments directly to qualifying schools, including non-degree schools such as AMA/Academy, on behalf of eligible veterans.

To qualify as an institution eligible to receive VA education assistance funds, the school must submit a written application with supporting documents to the State’s Approving Agency. Beard and AMA/Academy did so and received such approval in May 2017.

Thereafter, the school’s certifying official must submit separate enrollment paperwork for each enrolled veteran certifying the course in which the veteran is being enrolled, the start and end dates of the enrollment period, the number of hours per week the veteran will attend class and the cost of tuition and fees for the course.

In addition, the school must certify that it will comply with all program requirements under Title 38, which includes charging comparable tuition for VA and non-VA students.

Requiring consistent and comparable tuition ensures that the VA is paying fair-market value tuition rates and also provides protection for the government so that it is not funding education for non-VA students.

The United States alleges in its complaint that from July 2017 to November 2019, Beard and AMA/Academy made or caused to be made false statements to the VA regarding veteran students’ enrollment in her barber training program to obtain VA funding.

The United States alleges that Beard and her school charged inflated tuition and fees for VA students in the amount of $22,400 as compared to $50/week or $2,400 for non-VA students.

According to the complaint, Beard did not maintain accurate attendance records, did not maintain complete and accurate payment ledgers and did not provide course instruction and certificates of completion to VA students in accordance with program rules and as she certified in application and enrollment documents submitted to the VA.

“Safeguarding Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefit funds is a top priority for our agency,” said Special Agent in Charge Kris Raper with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s South Central Field Office.

This investigation was the result of a dedicated and coordinated effort from the VA OIG, the Veterans Benefits Administration, Education Service, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office/ SDMS.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.