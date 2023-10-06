Biloxi PD accused of dropping off homeless in Mobile

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, Biloxi PD is under fire as the city of Mobile accuses them of taking homeless people from Biloxi and dropping them off near a homeless shelter in the Port City. Biloxi officials say Mobile leaders are misinformed.

A letter sent Thursday from the Mobile mayor’s office includes a photo of a Biloxi Police car taken on September 26 near the place where a homeless person tells Mobile investigators they were left by a Biloxi officer.

Over the past several months, Mobile leaders say they’ve noticed an increase in homeless people and police calls. The letter outlines that in interviews with multiple homeless people, Mobile officials say they found a pattern.

The individuals say after an encounter with Biloxi police, the officer told them the city didn’t have adequate services for the homeless.

The officer then gave that person a choice: go to jail or go to Mobile.

According to the letter, one homeless person told Mobile officials one officer bragged he had transported over 50 people to Mobile.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich has since sent a letter back to Mobile, explaining that since August 2022, Biloxi has worked with two shelters in Mobile. Those shelters, the mayor says, have coordinated with Biloxi police to take in people who want to go there.

Biloxi says since last August, fewer than 20 people have gone to Mobile — and only two in 2023.

