4 suspects wanted after 19 firearms stolen from Petal pawn shop Thursday night

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation has started in Petal after numerous firearms were stolen from a pawn shop during a burglary Thursday night.

Surveillance video from Lott’s Gun & Pawn shows four suspects breaking into glass cases to steal firearms:

Shop owner Bucky Lott said about 19 firearms were stolen during the incident.

According to Lott, a large rock was thrown into the front entrance door of the shop for the suspects to enter the shop.

Lott said the suspects were traveling in a small gray SUV that had a dent in the back passenger door. He said the Petal Police Department has a photo of the vehicle.

The shop posted on its Facebook page that it will be closed on Friday due to the burglary.

The Petal Police Department is investigating the burglary, and more information should be coming from them soon.

