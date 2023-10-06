2023 Miss. general election: Upcoming deadlines & Pine Belt sample ballots

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With the 2023 Mississippi general election quickly approaching on Nov. 7, here is some important information for Pine Belt residents.

The 2023 general election voter registration deadlines are:

In person at the circuit or municipal clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9. Circuit clerk’s offices will be open for in-person voter registration on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. until noon.



Mail-in registration applications must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In-person and mail-in absentee ballots will be available through your county circuit clerk’s office for the general election.

To verify eligibility, Mississippians can utilize the Step-By-Step Absentee Guide from the Secretary of State’s Office or contact your local circuit clerk. If eligible, ballots will be provided upon request by your circuit clerk.

For those who cannot visit your circuit clerk’s office during the work week, Saturday in-person absentee voting dates are Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. until noon.

To see sample ballots for local Pine Belt counties, click the links below:

Periodic Campaign Finance Reports are also due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the appropriate office for 2023 candidates and political committees supporting or opposing 2023 candidates.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

For election questions, you can call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.