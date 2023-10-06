10/06 Ryan’s “Damp” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

That’s right, we finally saw some rain in the Pine Belt! A line of showers flared up around 9 PM, and has lingered into the early morning hours. That’s starting us off much warmer than the last few mornings due to the rush of more humid air ahead of the front, lows near 70 degrees. Most of the day will remain cloudy as we head into the afternoon, but shower activity should still be few and far between. Biggest chances today are a couple of 30-40% hours between 2 and 6 PM, with short-lived and spotty showers in between. That’ll keep us on the lower side of things temperature wise this afternoon, high still slightly above average at 85, but only by a couple of degrees instead of a handful. Tomorrow though, Fall truly arrives.

Expect afternoon highs to fall into the mid 70s for the weekend thanks to today’s cold front! It may not seem all that dramatic, but with the wind and dryness of the air I’m expecting it’s going to feel like quite a shock. Not in a dangerous way, but we haven’t seen air this dry (and cold in the mornings!) since Winter/beginning of Spring early this year. Lows will fall into the 40s, the coolest we’ll see with this particular front. Next week will see the temps bounce back into the 80s and even climb above average, but the humidity will remain amazingly low all week.

