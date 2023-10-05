WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, on NBC and ABC.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Times
|Soccer: Premier League: Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest
|11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
|NASCAR: Xfinity Series: Charlotte
|2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Michigan at Minnesota
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Times
|NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup: Ireland v. Scotland
|11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.
|NASCAR: Cup Series: Charlotte
|1: 30 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
|7:15 p.m. -10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Times
|Allstate Red River Rivalry Presented by Head & Shoulders: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns
|11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|College football: Virginia Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles
|2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Louisville Cardinals
|6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV: New York Liberty @ Las Vagas Aces (Game #1)
|1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.
