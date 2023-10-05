WDAM 7 weekend sports lineup on NBC, ABC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, on NBC and ABC.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Times Soccer: Premier League: Crystal Palace v. Nottingham Forest 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. NASCAR: Xfinity Series: Charlotte 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Big Ten Football: Michigan at Minnesota 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Times NBC Sports Specials: Rugby World Cup: Ireland v. Scotland 11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m. NASCAR: Cup Series: Charlotte 1: 30 p.m. - 5 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 7:15 p.m. -10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Times Allstate Red River Rivalry Presented by Head & Shoulders: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. College football: Virginia Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Saturday Night Football presented by Capital One: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Louisville Cardinals 6:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday Time WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV: New York Liberty @ Las Vagas Aces (Game #1) 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.