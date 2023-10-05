Win Stuff
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Oct. 5, 2023

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.

Hocus Pocus showing at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater

  • The annual event will be held at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Friday.
  • The Hocus Pocus Bewitching Block Party with costumes starts at 6 p.m., and the Hocus Pocus movie (rated PG) starts at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets cost $5 plus fees.

Friday Night @ Spirt Park Homecoming Edition

  • The event will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in Spirt Park.
  • Musical entertainment will be provided by the band Pop Fiction.
  • The Division of Student Affairs has collected additional door prizes that will be given throughout the event.

First Saturday in Hattiesburg

  • Downtown businesses host their own unique events during each first Saturday of the month.
  • Events will start at 6 a.m.

NAMIWalk Pine Belt

  • The event will be hosted on Saturday at Kamper Park & Zoo Pavilion in Hattiesburg.
  • The event will be held from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • For more information, CLICK HERE.

Loblolly Fest in Laurel

  • The event will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

USM Homecoming Parade

  • The University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade along Hardy Street will start at 1 p.m.
  • The USM v. Old Dominion homecoming game will follow at 6 p.m.

