WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Oct. 5, 2023

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For those in the Pine Belt looking for something to do this weekend, here are some events that will be taking place around the area.

Hocus Pocus showing at Hattiesburg’s Saenger Theater

The annual event will be held at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Friday.

The Hocus Pocus Bewitching Block Party with costumes starts at 6 p.m., and the Hocus Pocus movie (rated PG) starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $5 plus fees

Friday Night @ Spirt Park Homecoming Edition

The event will be held Friday at 7 p.m. in Spirt Park.

Musical entertainment will be provided by the band Pop Fiction.

The Division of Student Affairs has collected additional door prizes that will be given throughout the event.

First Saturday in Hattiesburg

Downtown businesses host their own unique events during each first Saturday of the month.

Events will start at 6 a.m.

NAMIWalk Pine Belt

The event will be hosted on Saturday at Kamper Park & Zoo Pavilion in Hattiesburg.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE

Loblolly Fest in Laurel

The event will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

USM Homecoming Parade

The University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade along Hardy Street will start at 1 p.m.

The USM v. Old Dominion homecoming game will follow at 6 p.m.

