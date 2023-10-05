Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Voluntary recall issued for protein powder sold at Costco

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across...
The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for one variety of Orgain Organic Protein Powder exclusively sold at Costco.

According to a press release from the FDA, some of the Protein Powder + Superfoods, Creamy Chocolate Fudge could contain an undeclared sesame allergen, posing the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction to those with a sesame allergy.

The impacted product was distributed to Costco warehouse locations between Sept. 8-28 across the country.

The protein powder comes in a 43.8 ounce/2.64 lb., white plastic package marked with the following lot number and expiration dates printed on the bottom:

Lot No.Exp. Date
3212 EL 147/31/2025
3213 EL 148/1/2025
3214 EL 148/2/2025
3228 EL 148/16/2025

So far, no illnesses have been reported, according to the FDA.

It’s recommended to return any unused protein powder included in the recall to a local Costco for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he's confident the remains found just outside of...
Sheriff: Remains found near Greene Co. pond very likely missing teen
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Dustin Gray (pictured) and his brother Austin Brookshire were accused of robbing and murdering...
Pearl River Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited

Latest News

FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Gunman who shot and wounded 10 riders on New York City subway to be sentenced
FILE - Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Maryland Supreme Court weighs victims’ rights in Adnan Syed case
A teacher in Missouri says she is on leave after her school district discovered her OnlyFans...
Teacher on leave after district discovers OnlyFans account
The video from first responders shows a FedEx plane landing that had issues with its landing...
FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga