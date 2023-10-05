Win Stuff
Some Jones County babies testing positive for methamphetamine

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Illicit drug use during pregnancy is a growing problem in Jones County.

Over the last week, Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. JD Carter said “multiple” babies were reported with drugs in their systems after birth.

“Currently, this would be the third, and, currently, I’m looking for another one that’s positive for methamphetamines and one that’s positive for cocaine,” Carter said. “We’ve been seeing a trend over the last several years of children being born with methamphetamines or other illegal drugs in their systems.”

Carter says if a mother is suspected to be a drug user, a child is tested after it’s born to see if it’s in its body.

If the test comes back positive, the sheriff’s department receives a referral, a case is started and then goes to Child Protective Services.

Carter says it’s important to make sure parents who expose children to illegal substances are held accountable.

“If it’s a child that’s already born, say a 2-year-old, 3-year-old, and we discover that mother, father, boyfriend, or whoever is using the narcotics around and causing these children to test positive, then absolutely, they are going to be charged also,” he said.

Carter said the end goal is to get the parents of the child help.

“So, the ultimate goal in the end for a lot of these parents and these charges is to get them into rehab or the drug court program,” Carter said. “It’s not all about sending parents to the penitentiary but to rehabilitate the parents back to normal life to give their children a good life.”

