New eateries growing Lumberton economy

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Folks in the Pine Belt have noticed the increase in restaurants over the past few months, and that growth has expanded to smaller cities like Lumberton, where people have been inspired to create a more diverse scene.

“I have never worked in a restaurant in my life,” said The Tracks Diner owner Candace Cobb. “I am a nurse.”

She opened the Tracks Diner in Lumberton just two weeks ago, and she says so far, the response has been positive.

“The community seems to be very thankful,” she said. “They are very appreciative.”

The diner has become one of three new eateries in the city.

An idea given to Cobb by her husband.

“He was actually coming home from work, and he was hungry,” Cobb said. “He was like, “Candy, let’s open up a restaurant in Lumberton.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy.’”

One of the other restaurants is Los Cabos, which just recently crossed the six-month mark.

With the recent grant money received to make improvements to the city, owner Ricardo Cruz is excited to see another element keeping dollars circulating locally.

“If it’s more businesses here, then there’s more jobs, and the economy stays in town,” he said.

Cruz has worked in restaurants for nearly a decade.

He says he appreciates the dynamic a smaller city brings, like the relationship he’s built with the community and other restaurant owners.

“Before they opened here, they used to come all the time and eat,” he said. “They still come in all the time. A little town like this can make close connections.”

The city also has The Finest Grind Coffeehouse and is expected to add more restaurants like Chuck’s Southside later this year.

