Marion County schools implements new anti-vaping policy

MARION CO, Miss. (WDAM) - A new policy is in effect now in the Marion County School District, a zero-tolerance policy on vaping.

The superintendent for the Marion County School District said that the increase each year in people who vape needs to be stopped.

“Not just in our schools, but across the nation, and schools all across Mississippi are starting to see this begin to take a spike to the point where it’s becoming almost epidemic,” said Superintendent Carl Michael Day.

Partnering with the Tobacco Free Coalition, the school district has strict regulations in place now banning vaping. Violators caught with a vape on school property will be placed in a program.

“There is a seven-step program that they can go through, there are actually two,” Day said. “One is more of an introductory, here’s-what-vaping-does (thing), and we try to walk them through the stages of breaking, if they have an addiction, how to break the addiction, texting help hotlines. There all kind of resources that are available through those agencies.”

Some students said that vapes have become very distracting over the years.

“I feel like its actually a good thing for the school because it’s a distraction in class if the kids want to just leave out of class just to go vape or just be doing it in class and not be paying attention to the teacher” said East Marion High School senior Zion Payton.

Other students mentioned health as a reason for stopping vaping, especially for young athletes.

“They shouldn’t vape because people (who) play sports and stuff, they’re affecting their lungs, and all the kids that watch them, they’re affecting their lungs, too” said East Marion Junior, Madison Daniel.

