Laurel drug bust nets cash, guns and crack cocaine

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars after the Laurel Police Department conducted a search warrant and found drugs, guns and cash near a school on Wednesday.

LPD said 30-year-old Dequan Heidelberg was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school.

Dequan Heidelberg, 30, of Laurel (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, LPD’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department unit conducted a search warrant on a property on Spriggs Street.

During the search, officers found 25.1 grams of crack cocaine, four grams of cocaine, four firearms, various gun magazines, an undisclosed amount of cash and scales.

Heidelberg was taken into custody at the time the search warrant was conducted without incident.

The suspect is expected to make his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.

Cox said that narcotics investigators had been looking at and investigating the property for about a month before conducting the search warrant.

LPD Sgt. Michelle Howell is the lead investigator in the case.

Cox said more charges are possibly pending in this case and will be sent to the Jones County District Attorney’s office for indictment.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.