Hopewell Elementary School receives ‘A’ rating for 1st time

Hopewell
Hopewell(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) -For the first time, Hopewell Elementary School has received an A rating in the recently released Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Gradies for the 2022-23 school year.

Hopewell Elementary now in the top 5 percent of elementary schools for the state of Mississippi.

The school celebrated Thursday amidst parents and loved ones with an award ceremony and other activities.

Hopewell Elementary Principal Dr. Joanna Barnes said the grade meant much more than just a static rating.

“With that ‘A’ status comes the right attitude, the right mindset, that the students have,” Barnes said, “They’re very confident in what they’re doing, they’re learning and they’re taking ownership for their learning and that’s what we like here at Hopewell Elementary School.”

Hopewell is now second-rated elementary school in the Pine Belt.

