Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg Rotary donates ‘Neighbor Bags’ to help homeless community

The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise handed out dozens of "neighbor bags" to law enforcement...
The Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise handed out dozens of "neighbor bags" to law enforcement to distribute to members of the homeless community.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A Hattiesburg service organization is helping local law enforcement reach out to the homeless community.

Wednesday morning, during a regular meeting at William Carey University, the Hattiesburg Rotary Club-Sunrise donated dozens of “neighbor bags” to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s a good thing to say ‘We’re here to help,’ to show you that we understand the struggle that you’re going through and thanks to this Rotary and William Carey (University) that we can be able to have these things readily available,” said Lamar County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jay Yarbrough.

The plastic bags include toiletry items, socks and snacks.

The bags will be passed along to the homeless.

“There’s socks, there’s deodorant, there’s toothpaste, there’s a toothbrush, some happys, to kind of brighten their day a little bit and a little note to let them know it’s from Rotary and that they’re thought of and that we care,” said Robert Thompson, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise.

Thompson says Rotary International awarded their chapter matching funds to put together the “neighbor bags.

Lt. Thomas Robinson Sr., homeless coordinator/liaison with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the bags might be able to act as a bridge.

“A lot of times, people don’t want to talk to law enforcement, particularly if they’re down on their luck and think they’re the outcasts of society, so these bags can be an icebreaker, like a peace offering,” Robinson said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he's confident the remains found just outside of...
Sheriff: Remains found near Greene Co. pond very likely missing teen
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall

Latest News

Downtown Hattiesburg adds four, new businesses
Hattiesburg welcomes four new businesses
Despite lowered river levels, Okatoma Outdoor Post doing business
Despite lowered river levels, Okatoma Outdoor Post doing business
Water levels in Pine Belt rivers may be lower due to drought, but it has not put a stop to...
Okatoma Outdoor Post still ‘afloat’ despite low river levels due to drought
Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival draws large crowd on 2nd day
Historic Mobile Street Renaissance Festival draws large crowd on 2nd day