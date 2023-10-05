Hattiesburg Rotary donates ‘Neighbor Bags’ to help homeless community

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A Hattiesburg service organization is helping local law enforcement reach out to the homeless community.

Wednesday morning, during a regular meeting at William Carey University, the Hattiesburg Rotary Club-Sunrise donated dozens of “neighbor bags” to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s a good thing to say ‘We’re here to help,’ to show you that we understand the struggle that you’re going through and thanks to this Rotary and William Carey (University) that we can be able to have these things readily available,” said Lamar County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jay Yarbrough.

The plastic bags include toiletry items, socks and snacks.

The bags will be passed along to the homeless.

“There’s socks, there’s deodorant, there’s toothpaste, there’s a toothbrush, some happys, to kind of brighten their day a little bit and a little note to let them know it’s from Rotary and that they’re thought of and that we care,” said Robert Thompson, president-elect of the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg-Sunrise.

Thompson says Rotary International awarded their chapter matching funds to put together the “neighbor bags.

Lt. Thomas Robinson Sr., homeless coordinator/liaison with the Hattiesburg Police Department, said the bags might be able to act as a bridge.

“A lot of times, people don’t want to talk to law enforcement, particularly if they’re down on their luck and think they’re the outcasts of society, so these bags can be an icebreaker, like a peace offering,” Robinson said.

