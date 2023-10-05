Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Hattiesburg man sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 27 months (more than two years) in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Todd W. Gee and Special Agent in Charge Joshua Jackson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Jamarquis V. Tate was found to be in possession of a firearm by the Hattiesburg Police Department after officers responded to a reported disturbance at a hotel on December 3, 2021.

Hattiesburg police officers encountered Tate, who fled on foot but was detained shortly thereafter.

An officer observed Tate throw a firearm away from his body during the chase, and this was confirmed by the bodycam video that recorded the incident. The firearm was recovered.

Tate was indicted by a federal grand jury and subsequently pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the ATF and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Allen.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he's confident the remains found just outside of...
Sheriff: Remains found near Greene Co. pond very likely missing teen
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Dustin Gray (pictured) and his brother Austin Brookshire were accused of robbing and murdering...
Pearl River Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited

Latest News

WDAM 7 Weekend Preview
WDAM 7 Weekend Preview - Oct. 5, 2023
Following Paul’s inauguration, a Hattiesburg Community Celebration will be held from 5 to 7...
USM to inaugurate Paul as university’s 11th president
Cataryna Brack, 16
Petal teen pageant queen uses platform to combat homelessness
National American Miss Mississippi Teen Cataryna Brack is using her platform to further the...
Pine Belt teen pageant queen uses platform to combat homelessness