Famous country music artist to perform at the Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A famous country music artist is set to perform Thursday night at the Mississippi State Fair.

According to a release, country artist Josh Turner, most notably known for his songs “Your Man,” “Long Black Train,” and “Hometown Girl,” will perform live in the Mississippi Coliseum.

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. Fair admission is free with a pre-purchased concert ticket.

All concert tickets purchased in advance include same-day general admission to the fairgrounds.

Concert and entertainment tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Box Office.

Know before you go:

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 9, Columbus Day.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several entry security points utilizing a metal detector.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12″x12″x6″.

No outside food or beverage is allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items are allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers are allowed.

Jefferson Street will be closed between Pearl Street and Amite Street. Greymont Street will be open for Fair traffic only.

