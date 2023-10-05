Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Cloudy skies for your Friday with MUCH cooler weather this weekend

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be cloudy. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 60s. A few showers can’t be ruled out between 9 pm and 3 am.

Friday will be mostly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A big cool-down arrives this weekend! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 25 mph. We will see our first 40s of the season as lows will bottom out into the mid to upper 40s Saturday Night.

Sunday will be sunny and cool with highs in the low 70s. Sunday Night will be chilly as lows bottom out into the mid 40s areawide.

Next week will start off sunny with highs in the upper 70s for next Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he's confident the remains found just outside of...
Sheriff: Remains found near Greene Co. pond very likely missing teen
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Dustin Gray (pictured) and his brother Austin Brookshire were accused of robbing and murdering...
Pearl River Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited

Latest News

Patrick's Thursday 10/5
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 10/5
10/05 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/05 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/05 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Thursday Morning Forecast
10/05 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 10/4
Cloudy tomorrow in advance of our big Fall cold front