Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Authorities find 12 missing kids during 2-day lost children operation

Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.
Officials in Tennessee said 12 missing children were located during a two-day operation.(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Officials in Tennessee announced Thursday that 12 missing children have been found during a two-day operation in Nashville.

The operation was dubbed Operation Music City Missing and was a partnership between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

During the planning phase of the operation, authorities identified 111 juveniles who were reported missing or as runaways.

The two-day effort took place on Sept. 26 and 27. During that time, five teams of special agents, detectives, and human trafficking experts found the 12 missing children.

Efforts to locate the other missing children are ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod says he's confident the remains found just outside of...
Sheriff: Remains found near Greene Co. pond very likely missing teen
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Dustin Gray (pictured) and his brother Austin Brookshire were accused of robbing and murdering...
Pearl River Co. man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited
Alleged serial wedding crasher arrested after showing up to Mississippi wedding uninvited

Latest News

15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
15-year-old killed after being hit by a truck
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
Lawmakers call for passage of bill that would end government shutdowns
Lawmakers call for passage of bill that would end government shutdowns
Lawmakers call for passage of bill that would end government shutdowns
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition