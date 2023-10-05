Win Stuff
10th annual ‘Pink Monday’ to take place Oct. 9

Regertha Jenkins (lower right), founded "Pink Monday" in 2014.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual community event that honors breast cancer survivors will soon celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The 10th “Pink Monday” will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, at Town Square Park.

The event will have more than 40 food and health information vendors.

The founder of the event, Regertha Jenkins, is a two-time breast cancer survivor who is now battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

“The Lord put it on my heart 10 years ago to honor survivors, and that’s what I’ve been doing ever since then, giving back,” Jenkins said. “Not (through) an organization, because that’s not what He wants me to be, so I’m so excited about doing what I do to help ladies (who’re) going through where I done been.”

On Sunday, breast cancer survivors also will be honored at a pre-”Pink Monday” musical event called, “Pink-Out Praise.”

“We’re focusing a lot on educating the community on healthcare, so we have a lot of sororities, fraternities, healthcare initiatives and facilities that are stepping up and coming to pass out information,” said Tonya Jordan, organizer of the event and Regertha Jenkins’ daughter.

Pink-Out Praise starts at 5 p.m. at the C.E. Roy Community Center.

