10/05 Ryan’s “Cloudy” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Still only subtle changes out there, but they become a bit more noticeable today as cloudy conditions started creeping in yesterday. That’s going to lead to a largely overcast, breezy, and cooler day with highs climbing only into the upper 80s...still slightly above average. We could see a few showers tonight and early Friday morning, but it isn’t looking likely. Expect a high near 88, with cloudy skies and a breeze that’ll increase into the weekend, making it downright blustery by Saturday. “Blustery” means “cold and windy,” and while it won’t technically be “cold,” we’re going to see the first significant temperature drop of the fall season. Highs will fall from the mid 80s Friday into the mid 70s for the weekend, with a couple of chilly-to-cool mornings in the mid to upper 40s. Quite the turnaround from the last several weeks!

Expect the fall weather to last through the weekend, but not much longer. Another front begins moving in by the end of next week, which will lead to a slow build up of warmer, more humid air. Dewpoints will still be lingering in the 50s, so despite the slight warm up things will still be looking and feeling pretty good. Just hoping the end of next week will bring our first area-wide rain in a while.

