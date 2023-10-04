Trail ride to help prevent veteran suicide

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County farm is hosting an event this weekend to help prevent suicide in the veteran community.

Organizers say a first-ever, trail ride and concert at the Bo “Bo Red” Smith Farm in the Myrick community will support “Mission 22.”

That group supports veterans through various programs, events and outreach.

Trail ride activities begin with a pizza party and live music Friday night and continue Saturday with a 15-mile ride and more music.

The entry fee for everyone 13 and older is $10.

“It’s always been a passion in my heart,” said Shea Gable, founder of Rockin’ G Trail Riders and organizer of the trail riding event.

“The older you get, the more concern and passion you get for things and I started wanting to try to help in some way.”

