Taking a break from the cup during Sober October

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - During Sober October, people are encouraged to give up alcohol.

The event originated in the United Kingdom, but it has gained traction internationally over the years.

Though this may not be a permanent change, it’s thought to be a start for those looking for long-term sobriety.

Dr. Stephanie Smith is the Clinical Director of the Pine Grove Women’s Center. She said though the time is short, people should consider the overall benefits.

“It is actually a great opportunity for people to just check in with their relationship with alcohol and see is this something I am using to help me emotionally regulate,” said Smith. “A lot of times when people are anxious or bored or lonely, they will turn to alcohol so once a year. Just kind of abstaining is a way to check in and know do I need to look at ways to cope that are different than just using alcohol.”

Smith said if you’re planning to drink socially this month, consider trying a mocktail or non-alcoholic beverage as an alternative.

