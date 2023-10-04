Rosters announced for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All Star games

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The rosters for the upcoming Mississippi/Alabama and North/South All-Star football games have been released.

On Wednesday morning, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced the rosters for both the 2023 MS/AL All-Star and 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic All-Star football games.

For the 2023 MS/AL Game, six players from the Pine Belt were selected for Mississippi’s roster:

Name School Position Amarion Fortenberry Columbia High School Defensive back Prentiss “PJ” Woodland Oak Grove High School Defensive back Kamron Beavers Bay Springs High School Defensive lineman Caleb Moore Oak Grove High School Defensive lineman Elijah Baker Hattiesburg High School Offensive lineman Anthony “AJ” Maddox Oak Grove High School Quarterback

Hattiesburg High School head coach Tony Vance was also selected to the team’s coaching staff as its scout coach.

Below is the full roster for Mississippi’s team:

Mississippi's roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Football Game (Mississippi Association of Coaches)

13 Pine Belt area players were selected for the South’s roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic:

Name School Position Jeremiah Foxworth Columbia High School Athlete Tajii Burkett Oak Grove High School Athlete Jamarion Keyes West Jones High School Athlete Dee Darby Jefferson Davis County High School Defensive back Anthony Rogers Laurel High School Defensive back Chase Pinkston Oak Grove High School Defensive back Paris Evans Wayne County High School Defensive lineman Isaiah Lindsey West Jones High School Defensive lineman Luke Stewart Oak Grove High School Kicker/punter Jerimiah Keyhea Laurel High School Offensive lineman Tavares Wade Hattiesburg High School Running back Brandon Mithcell Hattiesburg High School Tight end Cayden Burger Petal High School Wide receiver

The full roster for the South’s team is shown below:

South's roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic. (Mississippi Association of Coaches)

The 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon. It will be live-streamed through FNUTL.com, as well as be available through the MAC Network, Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

For the MS/AL Game, tickets are only available through GoFan.

The 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic will be played at Milner Stadium on the campus of Gulfport High School, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Admission for the North/South Game is $10, and MAC cards will be accepted. Tickets for the North/South Game will also be available at the gate, as well as on GoFan.

