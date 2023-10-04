Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Rosters announced for 2023 MS/AL, North-South All Star games

Six Pine Belt area players were selected to Mississippi's roster for the MS/AL All-Star Game...
Six Pine Belt area players were selected to Mississippi's roster for the MS/AL All-Star Game this year, and 13 players were selected to the South's roster for the North/South Classic.(Mississippi Association of Coaches)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The rosters for the upcoming Mississippi/Alabama and North/South All-Star football games have been released.

On Wednesday morning, the Mississippi Association of Coaches announced the rosters for both the 2023 MS/AL All-Star and 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic All-Star football games.

For the 2023 MS/AL Game, six players from the Pine Belt were selected for Mississippi’s roster:

NameSchoolPosition
Amarion FortenberryColumbia High SchoolDefensive back
Prentiss “PJ” WoodlandOak Grove High SchoolDefensive back
Kamron BeaversBay Springs High SchoolDefensive lineman
Caleb MooreOak Grove High SchoolDefensive lineman
Elijah BakerHattiesburg High SchoolOffensive lineman
Anthony “AJ” MaddoxOak Grove High SchoolQuarterback

Hattiesburg High School head coach Tony Vance was also selected to the team’s coaching staff as its scout coach.

Below is the full roster for Mississippi’s team:

Mississippi's roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Football Game
Mississippi's roster for the 2023 MS/AL All-Star Football Game(Mississippi Association of Coaches)

13 Pine Belt area players were selected for the South’s roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic:

NameSchoolPosition
Jeremiah FoxworthColumbia High SchoolAthlete
Tajii BurkettOak Grove High SchoolAthlete
Jamarion KeyesWest Jones High SchoolAthlete
Dee DarbyJefferson Davis County High SchoolDefensive back
Anthony RogersLaurel High SchoolDefensive back
Chase PinkstonOak Grove High SchoolDefensive back
Paris EvansWayne County High SchoolDefensive lineman
Isaiah LindseyWest Jones High SchoolDefensive lineman
Luke StewartOak Grove High SchoolKicker/punter
Jerimiah KeyheaLaurel High SchoolOffensive lineman
Tavares WadeHattiesburg High SchoolRunning back
Brandon MithcellHattiesburg High SchoolTight end
Cayden BurgerPetal High SchoolWide receiver

The full roster for the South’s team is shown below:

South's roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic.
South's roster for the 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic.(Mississippi Association of Coaches)

The 2023 MS/AL All-Star Game will be played at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, on Saturday, Dec. 16 at noon. It will be live-streamed through FNUTL.com, as well as be available through the MAC Network, Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.

For the MS/AL Game, tickets are only available through GoFan.

The 2023 Bernard Blackwell North/South Classic will be played at Milner Stadium on the campus of Gulfport High School, on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11:30 a.m.

Admission for the North/South Game is $10, and MAC cards will be accepted. Tickets for the North/South Game will also be available at the gate, as well as on GoFan.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Derrick Kajuan Scott Jr., 20, of Gulfport.
HPD seeking Gulfport man on active arrest warrant
LPD reported Smith missing this past Friday, Sept. 29, after it was reported that he had not...
LPD: Missing Laurel man found safe

Latest News

B.J. Mitchell, Hattiesburg
Player of the Week: Hattiesburg senior linebacker B.J. Mitchell
B.J. Mitchell, Hattiesburg
Player of the Week: Hattiesburg senior linebacker B.J. Mitchell
09/29 Highlights: Enterprise-Lincoln @ Lumberton
09/29 Highlights: Enterprise-Lincoln v. Lumberton
09/29 Highlights: Lawrence County @ Sumrall
09/29 Highlights: Lawrence County v. Sumrall