One week left to apply for disaster assistance

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.(WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Miss. (WDAM) - Renters and homeowners in Jackson and Jasper counties affected by the June 14-19 tornadoes and severe storms still have a week to apply for assistance. 

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Oct. 11 is the last day to apply.

To apply:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at (800)-621-3362. The FEMA helpline is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time, seven days a week, in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.
  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

FEMA grants can meet basic needs but cannot compensate for all losses. FEMA also cannot duplicate insurance benefits.

Oct. 11 also is the last day to submit applications for physical property damage to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is May 13, 2024.

Disaster loan information and application forms may be obtained from the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800)-659-2955 (for individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website at sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

