National Night Out celebrated in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday night, Hattiesburg officers were celebrating with the neighborhoods.

The 40th annual National Night Out took place in the Hub City recognizing community partnership between local law enforcement and bridging the divide.

One community member has lived in the area for 20 years and participating in events like this and seeing the transformation of her community makes her proud.

“I think it’s a good time for law enforcement and first responders to get to know the community because sometimes there’s a stigma between the community and law enforcement,” said Hattiesburg High School Neighborhood Association member Tammy Jordan. “We just had a neighborhood meeting and our crime rate is thank goodness low over here but they have made additions to the park, Hattiesburg High, I’ve seen it transform into the beautiful school it is and I’ve just seen the community grow so I’m very proud.”

Over 20 different locations across the city held celebrations for National Night Out.

The night included food, drinks, a performance by the Hattiesburg High School Band and communities positively coming together for the better. One student said the community is always there for him.

“If we having a fundraiser or something, they come out, they show love and all that and coming and playing for them, we having fun,” said Langston Powell.

Hattiesburg Police Captain Allen Murray said HPD is always on the city’s side.

“Hattiesburg has an amazing community, and they really support the police department. I love the partnership that we have. I’ve been with the Hattiesburg Police Department for over 18 years now, half of it’s been on patrol and half of it’s been on community relations,” said Murray. “I love networking with people no matter what position I’m in. Just to know that we do care about our community, all stakeholders involved, and we will take care of it.”

The event ended at 8 p.m.

Community members said they are looking forward to next year’s celebration.

