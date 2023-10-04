Mayor hopes annual ‘Greatest Month’ declaration will encourage residents to enjoy autumn in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It happens in Hattiesburg in October just like cooler temperatures and trick-or-treating.

It’s Mayor Toby Barker’s annual declaration of October as the “Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger.”

Barker, along with Southern Miss administrators and representatives of various Hub City groups and organizations, gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Ogletree House Tuesday morning, to make this year’s declaration.

“There are fundraisers and football games and so many other events that happen, whether it’s Halloween or some other cause and we often hear, ‘Hey I didn’t know about that, I with I would have gone,’” said Barker. “Well, we do this preview every year, so that people know, ‘Hey, Hattiesburg, (the) greatest month to be a Hattiesburger is in October.’”

The mayor also highlighted the more than 65 events and activities taking place in the Hub City this month.

Right now, much of that activity revolves around Homecoming at USM.

“It’s Homecoming weekend, so we will have our Homecoming parade at one o’clock on Saturday, it rolls on Hardy (Street), from 38th (Avenue) to campus and then, kickoff at 6 p.m., and just tons and tons of events for our alums here coming back home,” said Joe Paul, USM president.

