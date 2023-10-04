Laurel Housing Authority hosts 3rd annual Breast Cancer Awareness Parade

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Housing Authority hosted its 3rd annual Breast Cancer Awareness Parade on Tuesday afternoon.

The parade made its way around Brown Circle Homes. Residents lined the streets for candy and other treats.

Organizations such as the Salvation Army and Family Health Center provided them with resources on prevention and post-diagnosis care.

Two-time survivor Mary McLauren said she’s using her story to encourage others to get out and get screened.

“I tell any lady, men too, sometimes they have to have checkups between the breasts,” said McLauren. “Men can get cancer too.”

McLauren said it was her and her husband’s faith that sustained them after the cancer almost returned a third time.

