Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Laurel Housing Authority hosts 3rd annual Breast Cancer Awareness Parade

Residents were educated on prevention and caring for themselves after diagnosis. Survivors said it's better to know now than wait until later.
By Jay Harrison
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Housing Authority hosted its 3rd annual Breast Cancer Awareness Parade on Tuesday afternoon.

The parade made its way around Brown Circle Homes. Residents lined the streets for candy and other treats.

Organizations such as the Salvation Army and Family Health Center provided them with resources on prevention and post-diagnosis care.

Two-time survivor Mary McLauren said she’s using her story to encourage others to get out and get screened.

“I tell any lady, men too, sometimes they have to have checkups between the breasts,” said McLauren. “Men can get cancer too.”

McLauren said it was her and her husband’s faith that sustained them after the cancer almost returned a third time.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bonita Adams
Woman who went missing from gas station found dead
This crash remains under investigation by MHP.
Driver dies following single-vehicle crash in Jones Co.
As a result of the incident, Bullock was charged with manslaughter and transported to the...
UPDATE: Gulfport man arrested for manslaughter following wreck near Edgewater Mall
Monday morning, Gulfport Police announced 49-year-old Beckham Earl III was arrested and charged...
UPDATE: Man arrested after 7 injured in Hwy 90 crash
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said the driver lost control of her Ford F-150, left the...
Driver loses control of pickup truck, hits tree in Jones Co.

Latest News

A trail ride to benefit Mission 22 will take place in Jones County Oct. 6-7.
Trail ride to help prevent veteran suicide
Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker declared October as the "Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger" on...
Mayor hopes annual ‘Greatest Month’ declaration will encourage residents to enjoy autumn in Hub City
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker declared October as the "Greatest Month to be a Hattiesburger."
Greatest month to be a Hattiesburger
$2.3M grant for USM Teacher Residency Program
USM Teacher Residency Program