JCSD: Man stabbed multiple times in head, attacker shot in chest

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is investigating an altercation, where one man was stabbed in the head multiple times and his attacker was shot by the victim in a reported act of self-defense

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the 300 block of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron community Tuesday evening.

According to JCSD, both men were located at two separate residences and transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for emergency medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation by JCSD Lead Investigator Troy Lewis.

JCSD said charges are pending against the suspect who stabbed the victim in the head with a sharp metal object several times.

Both the name of the victim and the suspect are being withheld at this time pending interviews by JCSD investigators and updates by medical providers on their conditions.

Additional information will be released as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigation proceeds. This story will be updated when more information is provided.

