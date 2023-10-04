‘I could’ve been dead’: Jackson woman thankful to be alive after car crashes through her home during police chase

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine you’re resting inside your home when, all of a sudden, a car comes crashing through your living room.

That was the scary reality for Lavon Williams, who lives in Jackson, just last week.

“Everything is just broken up and torn up in here,” Williams said, describing her home.

On the inside, you can see the cracked wall and damage to her floor. However, it’s the outside that was hit the hardest. The side of her home is boarded up after a car came crashing in, knocking the home off its foundation.

“I was lying in my bed, and all of a sudden I hear something that sounds like an explosion. So I said, ‘Oh my God, what is this?’ Williams recalled. “I got up. It terrified me.”

When she walked outside, to her surprise, she saw a car was sitting pierced through her living room wall.

“I could’ve been dead,” Williams expressed. “I might have been out of my mind. I might have had a breakdown if I had slept where I normally sleep, and that’s on my sofa right near that crash with the loud boom that blasted.”

Around 3 o’clock Friday morning, officers with Capitol Police spotted what they thought was a stolen car.

Police with the Capitol Police Flex Team attempted to initiate a traffic stop on this vehicle, but the driver failed to stop, leading police on a brief pursuit.

The driver then crashed the vehicle into Williams’ home on Ethel Moore Street. No injuries were reported.

Two teens were arrested on the scene, and one still remains on the run. The driver of the car is facing multiple charges, including felony fleeing.

Williams said she’s in the process of getting her reports and paperwork together to turn in on this incident.

The Jackson resident said she’s devastated by what happened, but she said what’s even more frustrating is the fact that she may be the one left to pay for the damages and repairs to her home.

During a town hall meeting hosted by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Williams took to the podium, expressing her concerns.

“I need help,” said Williams. “I do need somewhere to stay. I need my house to be patrolled and protected until this is done.”

“If you chase someone and they’re injured, don’t hide behind sovereign immunity and other excuses not to pay these medical bills,” said Councilman Stokes. “If you chase someone and they run into people’s homes, don’t hide behind excuses. Fix the people’s homes. Make the people whole again.”

This is just one of two police chases that happened in Hinds County last week.

The other one happened in Byram just after 6 o’clock Saturday morning. It was on I-55 near Siwell Road.

Byram Police Chief David Errington said officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was reported stolen by the Jackson Police Department.

However, the driver of the stolen vehicle did not stop and led officers on a chase. The suspect then crashed into a maroon Mitsubishi on the driver’s side at the intersection on Highway 80 at Robinson Road.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. Two suspects were arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

